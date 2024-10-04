Prodigy Gold Stake Changed After Share Issue

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has reported a change in substantial holding by Allied Properties Investments, due to the dilutive impact of issuing over 214 million new shares. This change, as a result of the company’s entitlement offer that concluded on September 26, 2024, has altered Allied Group’s percentage of ownership in Prodigy Gold. It’s noted that future changes by APAC Group will similarly affect Allied Group’s stake, without separate notification.

