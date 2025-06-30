Processa Pharmaceuticals Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( (PCSA) ) has provided an update.

On June 30, 2025, Processa Pharmaceuticals held its Annual Shareholder Meeting in Hanover, MD, but adjourned without conducting business due to a lack of quorum. The meeting is rescheduled for July 30, 2025, with the same record date, allowing only stockholders of record as of May 1, 2025, to vote.

Spark’s Take on PCSA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PCSA is a Underperform.

Processa Pharmaceuticals is facing significant financial challenges with no revenue generation and ongoing losses. Technical indicators point to bearish momentum, and valuation metrics highlight the high-risk nature typical of early-stage biotech firms. The company’s reliance on external financing for sustainability remains a concern.

More about Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on developing drugs to address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 17,897,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.14M

