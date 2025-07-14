Proact IT Group AB Reports Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Initiatives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Proact IT Group AB ( (SE:PACT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Proact IT Group AB reported a decline in total revenue and adjusted EBITA for the first half of 2025, with significant decreases in earnings before and after tax. Despite these challenges, the company secured new cloud services contracts and launched a new AI service, Hybrid Cloud AI, powered by Nvidia GPUs. Proact was also named NetApp’s Enterprise Partner of the Year 2025, highlighting its contributions to data storage and cloud services in Europe. The company has initiated a share buyback program and a group-wide action plan to address challenges in West and Central markets, focusing on skills review and organizational efficiency.

Proact IT Group AB is a European company specializing in data storage, cloud services, and digital transformation. The company is recognized for its technical expertise and local understanding, serving as a reliable partner in the IT industry.

YTD Price Performance: -10.33%

Average Trading Volume: 49,211

Current Market Cap: SEK2.75B

