Pro-Ship Incorporated Adopts Progressive Dividend Policy

Pro-Ship Incorporated (JP:3763) has released an update.

Pro-Ship Incorporated has announced a shift to a progressive dividend policy starting from fiscal year 2025, aiming to consistently increase or maintain dividends along with a commitment to a minimum payout ratio of 40%. This strategic move, decided by their Board of Directors, is in line with their increased dividends for fiscal year 2024 and projected rise for 2025, underlining their dedication to shareholder returns amidst ongoing investments for growth.

