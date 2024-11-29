Pro-Pac Packaging Initiates Trading Halt Amid Financing Talks

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to its financing negotiations and a response to an ASX price query. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 3, 2024. Investors are watching closely for developments that could impact the company’s stock value.

