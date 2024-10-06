Pro Medicus Secures Lucrative 8-Year Contract Renewal

Pro Medicus Limited (AU:PME) has released an update.

Pro Medicus Limited, a renowned healthcare informatics firm, has inked a significant $98 million contract extension for 8 years with Mercy Health for their Visage 7 technology, reflecting strong market confidence. The deal, encompassing Visage 7 Viewer and Visage 7 Open Archive, not only extends the original term but also includes an increased per-transaction fee, indicating potential for greater revenue.

For further insights into AU:PME stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.