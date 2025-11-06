Pro-Dex Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Q3 2025

Pro-dex ( (PDEX) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Pro-dex presented to its investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc. is a company specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of surgical drivers and shavers primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets, with additional services in engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, Pro-Dex reported significant growth in net income and sales, driven by strong performance in its core markets. The company achieved net sales of $18.53 million, a notable increase from $14.89 million in the same period last year, with a net income of $4.68 million, nearly doubling from $2.47 million the previous year. Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in investments and a notable unrealized gain on investments, contributing to a strong financial position with total assets rising to $64.3 million from $61.2 million. The company continues to maintain a robust balance sheet with increased shareholder equity and reduced liabilities, positioning it well for future growth. Looking forward, Pro-Dex’s management remains optimistic about continued growth, supported by its strategic investments and strong market demand for its innovative medical device solutions.

