PRL Global Ltd Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CI Resources Limited ( (AU:PRG) ) just unveiled an update.

PRL Global Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company disclosed that it has repurchased a total of 3,847,071 securities prior to the previous day and an additional 500,000 securities on the previous day, as part of its on-market buy-back strategy. This move is likely aimed at consolidating ownership and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

More about CI Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 19,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$196.4M

For an in-depth examination of PRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue