PRL Global Limited Upholds Governance Standards

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Limited has affirmed its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations in its Corporate Governance Statement for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, as per their annual report pages 47 – 54. This statement, accurate as of 19 September 2024, has been fully approved by the board and is accessible for review at the company’s website. The company has comprehensively disclosed its governance practices including board charters, director appointments, and senior executive agreements, ensuring transparent management and oversight.

