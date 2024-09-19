PRL Global Emphasizes Governance and Diversity

CI Resources Limited (AU:PRG) has released an update.

PRL Global Ltd, previously CI Resources Limited, is dedicated to maintaining shareholder value through adherence to best practice governance, aligning with the 4th Edition of ASX Corporate Governance Principles. The company has adopted a Board Charter detailing roles and responsibilities, carries out thorough checks before appointments, and values diversity, with 33% female employees and a commitment to an inclusive workplace. However, it acknowledges an area for improvement in not publicly disclosing its senior executive performance evaluation process.

