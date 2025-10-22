Prisma Properties Expands with New Ica Maxi Stores in Arvika and Mariestad

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prisma Properties AB ( (SE:PRISMA) ) just unveiled an update.

Prisma Properties has announced the acquisition of two new properties in Arvika and Mariestad, which will house Ica Maxi stores, through a forward funding structure valued at SEK 345 million. These acquisitions, fully leased to Ica Sverige AB under 15-year agreements, are expected to enhance Prisma’s earnings capacity by approximately 3 percent and align with its sustainability strategy by including fast chargers for electric vehicles at both locations.

More about Prisma Properties AB

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and owner of modern properties in the long-term discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant sectors. The company currently owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and Denmark, with the goal of expanding further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next-generation retail centers and electric vehicle charging stations near highways and other high-traffic locations. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 13,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK4.01B

