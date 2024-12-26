PRISA Completes Share Buyback Operations on Madrid Exchange

Promotora de Informaciones (ES:PRS) has released an update.

PRISA has announced the completion of several share buyback operations between December 18 and December 24, 2024, as part of its ongoing Buyback Program. These transactions took place on the Madrid Stock Exchange at varying prices, reflecting the company’s strategic investment in its own shares. Such buybacks are often seen as a positive signal, indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects and a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

