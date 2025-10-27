Prince Silver Corp Closes First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hawthorn Resources Corp. ( (TSE:PRNC) ) has provided an announcement.

Prince Silver Corp has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing, raising $1,475,040 through the issuance of 2,304,750 units at $0.64 per unit. The proceeds will be used to expand the drill exploration program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada and for general corporate working capital, potentially enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The company also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located approximately 15km northwest of the Prince Silver Project.

