Primorus Investments Sees Change in Major Shareholder Voting Rights

Primorus Investments ( (GB:PRIM) ) has issued an update.

Primorus Investments PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Stephen Ball and business interests increasing their voting rights in the company. The notification indicates that their voting rights have risen from 17.57% to 18.09%, which could impact the company’s decision-making processes and potentially influence its strategic direction.

Primorus Investments

Average Trading Volume: 305,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.31M

