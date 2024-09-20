Primorus Clarifies Stake in Fresho Pty Ltd

Primorus Investments (GB:PRIM) has released an update.

Primorus Investments PLC has corrected an earlier announcement to clarify its acquisition of shares in Fresho Pty Ltd, now holding 4,245,531 Ordinary Shares and 1,254,469 Preference Shares. This latest investment totals approximately £740,000 and brings Primorus’s stake in Fresho to about 5.01% of its issued share capital. The Preference Shares acquired carry similar rights to the Ordinary Shares, marking a significant move by Primorus using its existing cash resources.

