PrimeStone Capital Boosts Stake in Harmony Energy

PrimeStone Capital LLP has increased its stake in Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, crossing the threshold on June 28, 2024, to now hold 11.22% of the voting rights, up from the previous 10.21%, as per the latest notification. This strategic move by the London-based investment firm involves a total of 25,486,450 voting rights, indicating a significant interest in the UK-based issuer’s operations and future.

