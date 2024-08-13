Prime Mining’s High-Grade Discoveries and Growth Strategy

Prime Mining (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.

Prime Mining Corp. reports significant progress in its exploration and expansion efforts at the Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project, with notable discoveries including high-grade gold-equivalent results. The company’s second quarter saw strategic growth, with increased drilling budgets following successful drilling outcomes, and continued focus on technical de-risking and fiscal prudence.

