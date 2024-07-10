Prime Financial Director’s Shareholding Increased

Prime Financial Group Limited (AU:PFG) has released an update.

Prime Financial Group Ltd has notified the ASX of a change in Director Simon Madder’s interests in the company, with the acquisition of 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.20 each. The transaction took place on 3 July 2024 and post-transaction, Madder holds a total of 33,228,277 ordinary shares and retains 4,622,090 Performance Rights. This change of interests was part of the company’s Entitlement Offer, and was not conducted during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

