Prime Financial Director’s Share Holdings Increase

Prime Financial Group Ltd has announced a change in its Director Mr. Matthew Murphy’s stock holdings, marking an increase in his indirect interest through a recent acquisition of 250,000 ordinary shares at $0.20 each. The shares were acquired under an Entitlement Offer and are now held in a superannuation fund, bringing Murphy’s total holdings to 15,128,571 fully paid ordinary shares.

