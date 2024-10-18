Prime Dividend Corp. Declares Monthly Share Dividends

Prime Dividend Cl A (TSE:PDV) has released an update.

Prime Dividend Corp. has announced its monthly dividend distribution for Class A and Preferred shares, with Class A shareholders set to receive $0.05992 per share and Preferred shareholders to receive $0.06667 per share. The company maintains a stable yield of 10.00% for Class A shares, investing in a diverse portfolio of high-yielding Canadian companies. Total lifetime distributions for Class A and Preferred shareholders amount to $24.59 per share.

