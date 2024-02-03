PriceSmart Announces Dividend Payout Dates for 2024

Pricesmart (PSMT) has released an update.

The Company’s Board of Directors has announced an annual cash dividend of $1.16 per share, distributed in two equal payments of $0.58 each on February 29 and August 30, 2024, for shareholders on record as of February 15 and August 15, respectively. While PriceSmart plans to continue annual dividends, future dividends, including their amounts and dates, depend on the Board’s review of financial performance and capital needs, considering the impact of economic uncertainty on operations and cash flow.

