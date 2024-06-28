Prestige Wealth Announces Strategic Tokyo Bay Partnership

Prestige Wealth, Inc. (PWM) has released an update.

Prestige Wealth Inc. (PWM), a Nasdaq-listed company, has entered into a consulting agreement with Tokyo Bay Management Inc., a Japanese marketing and business development firm, to enhance PWM’s business strategies, market research, and expansion efforts for a 12-month period with an optional 6-month extension. Tokyo Bay will receive $850,000 in compensation, partly in restricted shares and warrants of PWM. The deal, aimed at bolstering PWM’s growth and competitive position in East Asia, also includes provisions for confidentiality and conflict of interest management.

