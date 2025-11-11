Prenetics Reports Record Growth in Q3 2025

Prenetics Group Limited ( (PRE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prenetics Group Limited presented to its investors.

Prenetics Group Limited, a leading health sciences company, is at the forefront of health innovation, particularly through its IM8 brand, which focuses on premium health and longevity supplements. The company is also notable for integrating Bitcoin as a strategic treasury asset.

Prenetics has reported a record-breaking third quarter for 2025, with total revenue surging by 568% year-over-year to $23.6 million. The company’s flagship brand, IM8, achieved a remarkable $9 million in monthly revenue in October, setting it on track for a $120 million annualized recurring revenue by December 2025.

Key financial highlights include a 60% gross margin and a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss, which decreased to $2.1 million in Q3 2025 from $4.5 million in Q1 2025. Prenetics’ strategic investors and a recent $44 million equity offering have positioned the company for accelerated global expansion.

Looking ahead, Prenetics aims to achieve $300 million in annualized recurring revenue by the end of 2026, driven by continued international expansion and product innovations. The company’s robust financial position, with $120 million in liquidity and zero debt, supports its aggressive growth strategy.

Prenetics’ management remains optimistic about the future, with plans to strategically scale its operations and capitalize on the growing health and digital asset markets. The company is poised to leverage its strong unit economics and innovative approach to become a leader in the health sciences sector.

