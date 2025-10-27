Prenetics Announces $48 Million Equity Offering to Boost IM8 Expansion and Bitcoin Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prenetics Group ( (PRE) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Prenetics Global Limited announced the successful pricing of a public offering, aiming to raise approximately $48 million. The proceeds are intended to support the global expansion of its IM8 brand and a strategic Bitcoin accumulation plan. This move underscores Prenetics’ innovative approach, combining health sciences with digital asset management, and is expected to enhance its market position and stakeholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (PRE) stock is a Hold with a $16.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prenetics Group stock, see the PRE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PRE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRE is a Neutral.

Prenetics Group’s stock score is primarily influenced by strong technical momentum, despite significant financial performance and valuation challenges. The company’s stable equity base provides some financial stability, but profitability and cash flow improvements are necessary for a higher score.

More about Prenetics Group

Prenetics Global Limited is a leading health sciences company that is redefining the future of health and longevity through its flagship consumer brand, IM8. Co-founded with David Beckham and supported by Aryna Sabalenka, IM8 has become the fastest-growing supplement brand globally, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within just 11 months of launch. Prenetics is also pioneering the integration of health innovation and digital assets, being the first consumer health company to establish a Bitcoin Treasury.

Average Trading Volume: 93,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $218.4M

