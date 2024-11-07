Premium Water Holdings Reports Strong Profit Growth

Premium Water Holdings, Inc. (JP:2588) has released an update.

Premium Water Holdings, Inc. reported a 55.4% increase in operating profit for the second quarter ending September 2024, despite a 6.3% decline in sales compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners surged by 52.5%, highlighting strong operational efficiency. Additionally, the dividend per share was increased to 45 Yen, reflecting confidence in future growth.

