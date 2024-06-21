Premium Nickel Resources Secures C$27.5M Financing

North American Nickel (TSE:PNRL) has released an update.

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has successfully completed the second tranche of its private placement, raising a total of C$27.5 million to fund its mining exploration and development activities in Botswana. The funds will support ongoing drilling projects and the anticipated release of a Selebi mineral resource estimate, with plans for a maiden mineral resource estimate for Selkirk by Q4 2024. Investors have been offered units consisting of common shares and warrants, with provisions for an accelerated warrant expiry under certain conditions.

