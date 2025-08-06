Premium Brands Achieves Record Q2 Sales and Strategic Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Premium Brands ( (TSE:PBH) ).

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation reported record second-quarter sales of $1.9 billion, a 12.5% increase from the previous year, driven by strong growth in its U.S. initiatives for protein and artisan baked goods. The company also completed a sale and leaseback of its Tennessee sandwich plant, generating $166 million, and declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.85 per share. Despite challenges such as protein cost inflation, the company achieved a 7.6% increase in adjusted EBITDA and made progress in debt reduction, indicating a positive impact on its financial stability and market positioning.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PBH is a Outperform.

Premium Brands’ strong future growth prospects, as highlighted in the earnings call, and its bullish technical indicators are the most significant factors driving the score. However, high leverage, negative free cash flow, and an expensive valuation are notable risks. The company has strong shareholder support and record sales, which contribute positively to the outlook.

More about Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation is a leading producer, marketer, and distributor of branded specialty food products. The company focuses on the U.S. market with core growth initiatives in protein and artisan baked goods.

Average Trading Volume: 109,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.87B

