Premier1 Lithium Announces New ASX Securities Quotation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SensOre Ltd ( (AU:PLC) ) has issued an update.

Premier1 Lithium Limited, a company focused on lithium resources, has announced a new issuance of securities to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). The company is issuing 368,060,570 ordinary fully paid securities and 184,030,299 options expiring in 2028. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional capital for its operations.

More about SensOre Ltd

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.78M

Learn more about PLC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue