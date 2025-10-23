Premier Explosives Announces Promoter Share Transfer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Premier Explosives Limited ( (IN:PREMEXPLN) ) is now available.

Premier Explosives Limited has announced an inter-se transfer of 32,83,485 equity shares among its promoters, specifically between Dr. Amarnath Gupta and Kailash Gupta, due to the partition of Amarnath Gupta HUF. This transaction, which falls under the exemption provided by Regulation 10(1)(a)(ii) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, does not affect the overall shareholding of the promoter group. The company has filed the necessary reports with the relevant stock exchanges, ensuring compliance with SEBI regulations.

Premier Explosives Limited operates in the explosives industry, focusing on the production and supply of explosives and related services. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing explosives for defense and commercial applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 98,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 33.99B INR

