Prelude Therapeutics Advances with PRT7732 in Targeted Cancer Therapy

Prelude Therapeutics, Inc. ((PRLD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prelude Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Study of PRT7732, an Oral SMARCA2 Degrader, in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors With a SMARCA4 Mutation.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of PRT7732 in patients with specific advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a SMARCA4 mutation. This research is significant as it targets a specific genetic mutation, potentially leading to more effective treatments for these challenging conditions.

The intervention being tested is PRT7732, an experimental oral drug designed to degrade SMARCA2, a protein that plays a role in tumor growth. The drug is administered in capsule form once daily, with dosage adjustments guided by the Bayesian Logistic Regression Model (BLRM) until the recommended dose for expansion (RDE) is determined.

The study follows an interventional design with a sequential intervention model, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers are aware of the treatment being administered.

The study began on August 6, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 11, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress in the study.

This clinical update could positively impact Prelude Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful development of PRT7732 could position the company as a leader in targeted cancer therapies. Investors will be watching closely, especially in comparison to competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue