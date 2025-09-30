Praxis Home Retail Limited Concludes 14th AGM with Key Decisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Praxis Home Retail Ltd. ( (IN:PRAXIS) ) is now available.

Praxis Home Retail Limited held its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 29, 2025, via video conferencing. The meeting included discussions on various business matters, and the voting results were submitted to the stock exchanges. The AGM saw participation from 42 shareholders through video conferencing, with the voting process conducted both remotely and during the meeting. The outcomes of the AGM, including the scrutinizer’s report, are available on the company’s website, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Praxis Home Retail Ltd.

Praxis Home Retail Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on home products. The company provides a range of home improvement and furnishing solutions, catering to the needs of consumers looking for quality home retail products.

Average Trading Volume: 49,520

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 2.22B INR

