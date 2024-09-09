PrairieSky Royalty Announces Upcoming Quarterly Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) has released an update.

PrairieSky Royalty, a Canadian royalty-focused company, has announced a quarterly dividend of CDN $0.25 per common share, set for payment on October 15, 2024, to its shareholders of record as of September 27, 2024. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes, underlying PrairieSky’s continuous ability to generate cash flow from its extensive portfolio of petroleum and natural gas properties.

