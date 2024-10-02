Praemium Director Forfeits Performance Rights

Praemium Ltd (AU:PPS) has released an update.

Praemium Ltd has announced a change in the interest of Director Anthony Wamsteker, who has forfeited 1,200,000 Performance Rights under the company’s Director & Employee Benefits Plan, resulting in an indirect holding of 1,820,002 Ordinary Shares. There were no acquisitions or contracts changed, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

