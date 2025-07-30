Prada S.p.A. Announces Board of Directors Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prada SpA ( (HK:1913) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Prada S.p.A. announced changes to its Board of Directors, with Ms. Ilaria Resta appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Ms. Marina Sylvia Caprotti resigning from the same position, effective July 30, 2025. These changes reflect Prada’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance and strategic oversight, potentially impacting its operational and market strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1913) stock is a Buy with a HK$70.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prada SpA stock, see the HK:1913 Stock Forecast page.

More about Prada SpA

Prada S.p.A. is a prominent company in the luxury fashion industry, known for its high-end clothing, accessories, and footwear. It is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and operates globally, focusing on delivering premium fashion products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,773,313

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$122.8B

See more insights into 1913 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue