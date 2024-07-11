PR TIMES Corporation Posts Strong Quarterly Growth

PR TIMES Corporation (JP:3922) has released an update.

PR TIMES Corporation reports a positive trend in its financial performance for the three-month period ending May 31, 2024, with significant year-on-year growth in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners. The company experienced a 19.6% increase in net sales and over 40% growth in both operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. No changes in significant subsidiaries, accounting policies, or estimates were reported, and the company maintains a strong equity ratio of 85.1%.

