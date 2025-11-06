PPL Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

PPL Corporation ( (PPL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information PPL Corporation presented to its investors.

PPL Corporation, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company that provides electricity and natural gas to over 3.6 million customers, focusing on building resilient power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, PPL Corporation announced a significant increase in reported earnings compared to the same period last year, narrowing its earnings forecast while reaffirming its growth targets through 2028.

The company reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $318 million, or $0.43 per share, a notable increase from $214 million, or $0.29 per share, in the third quarter of 2024. Earnings from ongoing operations also rose to $355 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $310 million, or $0.42 per share, a year ago. PPL highlighted key regulatory milestones, including approvals for new generation resources in Kentucky, which are expected to enhance its infrastructure and support economic development.

PPL’s financial performance was driven by higher sales volumes, increased capital investments, and operational efficiencies across its segments in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. The company narrowed its 2025 earnings forecast range to $1.78 to $1.84 per share and maintained its commitment to a 6% to 8% annual EPS and dividend growth through at least 2028.

Looking ahead, PPL Corporation remains focused on executing its strategy to create future-ready utilities, with expectations of achieving EPS growth in the upper half of its targeted range. The company continues to prioritize affordability and reliability as it invests in infrastructure to support a more sustainable energy future.

