PPK Group Director’s Shareholding Update

PPK Group Limited (AU:PPK) has released an update.

PPK Group Limited has reported a change in the Director Marc Wayne Fenton’s interests, revealing an acquisition of 5,599 ordinary shares through the exercise of vested performance rights. The change, which took effect on 23 September 2024, has been duly notified to the ASX in compliance with listing rules. Post-change, Fenton holds 330,168 unvested performance rights and a total of 5,599 fully paid ordinary shares in addition to his existing shareholdings in Li-S Energy Limited and White Graphene Limited.

For further insights into AU:PPK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.