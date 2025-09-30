PPHE Hotel Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PPHE Hotel ( (GB:PPH) ) has provided an update.

PPHE Hotel Group announced the transfer of ordinary shares from treasury, resulting in a total of 2,491,086 shares remaining in treasury. The company’s total issued share capital now stands at 44,347,410 shares, with 41,856,324 voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PPH) stock is a Buy with a £1600.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PPHE Hotel stock, see the GB:PPH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PPH is a Neutral.

PPHE Hotel’s stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows recovery but is hindered by high leverage and negative cash flow. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio indicates overvaluation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PPH stock, click here.

More about PPHE Hotel

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company with a portfolio valued at £2.2 billion, primarily consisting of prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. The company owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises hospitality real estate, including upscale hotels, resorts, and campsites. It operates under brands such as Park Plaza®, art’otel®, Arena Hotels & Apartments®, and Arena Campsites®, with a strategic focus on expanding its upper upscale city center hotels and hospitality management platform. PPHE Hotel Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and holds a controlling interest in Arena Hospitality Group, listed on the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 59,883

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £569.9M

For an in-depth examination of PPH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue