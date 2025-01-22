PPHE Hotel Group to Release Annual Trading Update

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

PPHE Hotel ( (GB:PPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PPHE Hotel Group has announced that it will release its trading update for the year ending 31 December 2024 on 28 January 2025. This update is anticipated to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

PPHE Hotel Group is an international hospitality real estate company with a £2.2 billion portfolio primarily consisting of prime freehold and long leasehold assets in Europe. The company develops, owns, and operates a range of hospitality properties including upscale and lifestyle hotels, resorts, and campsites. It has exclusive rights to operate Park Plaza® branded hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and also owns and operates under the art’otel® and Arena Hotels & Apartments® brands.

YTD Price Performance: -7.09%

Average Trading Volume: 36,426

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £547.4M

