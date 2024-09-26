PPHE Hotel Group Executes Share Buyback

PPHE Hotel (GB:PPH) has released an update.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited has reported the repurchase of 6,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 1,245.00p per share, as part of the company’s ongoing share buy-back program. The transaction was executed through Jefferies International Limited on the London Stock Exchange. Following the buyback and a transfer of shares from treasury, the company now holds over 2.3 million shares in treasury, with just under 42 million shares in issue.

