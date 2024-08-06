PPHE Hotel Group Executes Share Buy-Back

PPHE Hotel (GB:PPH) has released an update.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited has actively repurchased 4,197 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with individual share prices ranging from 1,320.00p to 1,365.00p, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. Following this transaction, the company now holds over 2.3 million shares in treasury. The repurchase reflects the group’s strategy to manage its share capital and invest in its growth, showcasing confidence in the company’s financial stability and future prospects.

