PPHE Hotel Group Commences Strategic Share Buyback

PPHE Hotel Group Limited has announced the launch of a share buyback programme to purchase up to 400,000 of its ordinary shares at a maximum cost of £4 million, a move believed to benefit shareholders due to the current share price being significantly below the EPRA NRV per share. The programme begins immediately and will take place within a year or until the next AGM, under strict adherence to UK regulations and market rules. This strategic financial decision aims to enhance shareholder value by capitalizing on the discrepancy between the share price and the company’s net asset value.

