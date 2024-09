PPHC Announces Key Leadership Change at Alpine Group

Public Policy Holding Co., Inc. (GB:PPHC) has released an update.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. announced a significant leadership change at its subsidiary, Alpine Group, appointing Keenan Austin Reed as CEO, effective January 2025. Reed, who is recognized as a major influencer in government affairs, succeeds Les Spivey, transitioning to President to focus on business development. This move reflects PPHC’s strategic vision to enhance their subsidiaries’ capabilities in navigating policy environments and delivering client results.

