Powerlong Real Estate Delays Key Shareholder Circular

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular to shareholders, originally scheduled for 15 August 2024. The circular, which will detail the issue of Mandatory Convertible Bonds and related transactions, is now expected to be sent by 30 September 2024. The delay is due to the company needing additional time to finalize the information to be included.

