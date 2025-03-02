Powerhouse Ventures Initiates Trading Halt for Upcoming Capital Raising Announcement

Powerhouse Ventures Ltd. ( (AU:PVL) ) has shared an announcement.

Powerhouse Ventures Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker PVL, has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a significant announcement related to a material capital raising. This move is aimed at managing its continuous disclosure obligations effectively. The trading halt will remain in place until the announcement is made or until the commencement of normal trading on 5 March 2025. This development indicates a potentially impactful financial maneuver by the company, which could influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Powerhouse Ventures Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 1.06%

Average Trading Volume: 192,493

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.04M

