Powerhouse Ventures Director Ups Share Stake

Powerhouse Ventures Limited has announced an increase in Director David McNamee’s indirect shareholding, following an on-market trade on 26 September 2024. McNamee, through Eclipse White Noise Pty Ltd, acquired an additional 156,528 ordinary shares at a total consideration of $10,974.96, bringing his total holding to 7,803,304 shares. No director’s interests in contracts have changed, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

