Powerfleet Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Revenue Growth

Powerfleet, Inc. is a global leader in the AIoT SaaS mobile asset industry, providing data integration and actionable insights to enhance business operations. In its latest earnings report, Powerfleet announced a 7% sequential increase in total revenue for Q2 FY26, reaching a record $111.7 million, marking a 45% year-over-year growth. The company also reported a significant rise in services revenue and gross profit, alongside an increase in its FY26 total revenue guidance. Key financial metrics highlighted include a 71% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $24.8 million, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved gross margins. Despite a net loss of $4.3 million, the company achieved a 22% adjusted EBITDA margin and improved its adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Looking forward, Powerfleet’s management remains optimistic about sustained growth, driven by its AI-powered solutions and strategic market positioning.

