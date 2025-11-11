Powerfleet Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Revenue Growth

Powerfleet, Inc. ( (AIOT) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Powerfleet, Inc. presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Powerfleet, Inc. is a global leader in the AIoT SaaS mobile asset industry, providing data integration and actionable insights to enhance business operations. In its latest earnings report, Powerfleet announced a 7% sequential increase in total revenue for Q2 FY26, reaching a record $111.7 million, marking a 45% year-over-year growth. The company also reported a significant rise in services revenue and gross profit, alongside an increase in its FY26 total revenue guidance. Key financial metrics highlighted include a 71% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA to $24.8 million, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved gross margins. Despite a net loss of $4.3 million, the company achieved a 22% adjusted EBITDA margin and improved its adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Looking forward, Powerfleet’s management remains optimistic about sustained growth, driven by its AI-powered solutions and strategic market positioning.