PowerCell Sweden AB Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Contracts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) has shared an update.

PowerCell Sweden AB reported a 19% increase in net sales for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, with a significant improvement in gross profit and margin. The company secured a SEK 43 million contract with E-Cap Marine for hydrogen-powered bulk carriers and a SEK 4.3 million order from Zeppelin Power Systems, indicating strong market demand and strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:PCELL) stock is a Hold with a SEK32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PowerCell Sweden AB stock, see the SE:PCELL Stock Forecast page.

More about PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell Sweden AB operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on the development and production of hydrogen fuel cells. The company aims to provide sustainable energy solutions, with a market focus on marine and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 230,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.92B

See more insights into PCELL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue