PowerCell Sweden AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

PowerCell Sweden AB is a leading company in the hydrogen electric solutions sector, known for its innovative fuel cell stacks and systems that cater to industries such as aviation, marine, and stationary power generation. In the third quarter of 2025, PowerCell reported a 19% increase in net sales, reaching SEK 85.8 million, and a gross profit rise to SEK 33.1 million, with a gross margin of 38.6%. Despite a net income loss of SEK 15.3 million, the company showed improved earnings per share at SEK -0.23 compared to the previous year. Key highlights include a significant contract with E-Cap Marine and a new order from Zeppelin Power Systems, indicating strong momentum in the marine and power generation sectors. PowerCell’s strategic focus on enhancing its product offerings and operational efficiency has resulted in a robust gross margin of 48.5% for the first nine months of 2025. The company is also investing in new technologies, such as the M2Power 250 and next-generation stack platform, to bolster its competitive edge. Looking ahead, PowerCell is poised for continued growth, supported by a stable order pipeline, regulatory clarity, and a strategic focus on scaling operations to meet increasing demand in the hydrogen sector.

