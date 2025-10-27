PowerCell Secures 43 MSEK Order for M2Power 250 System

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) is now available.

PowerCell Sweden AB has secured a 43 MSEK order for its M2Power 250 methanol-to-power system from a European shipyard, marking the second commercial contract for this platform. This order highlights the growing market interest in PowerCell’s methanol-to-power technology, which offers a zero-emission solution for shipowners looking to reduce emissions in existing vessels, thereby reinforcing PowerCell’s position in the clean energy sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:PCELL) stock is a Hold with a SEK39.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PowerCell Sweden AB stock, see the SE:PCELL Stock Forecast page.

More about PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell Sweden AB is a global leader in hydrogen electric solutions, specializing in unique fuel cell stacks and systems. With extensive experience, the company focuses on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, emission-free world by targeting industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road, and stationary power generation. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, PowerCell operates globally and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: 4.34%

Average Trading Volume: 248,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.14B

For detailed information about PCELL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue